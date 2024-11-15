Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP opened at $288.30 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $296.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.49. The firm has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. This represents a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This represents a 41.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.09.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

