Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LendingTree worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In related news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $29,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $62.49.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

