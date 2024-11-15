Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after buying an additional 237,518 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,294,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $212.28 and a 1 year high of $279.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.10 and a 200 day moving average of $252.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.