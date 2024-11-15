Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 37,433 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.