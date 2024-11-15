Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 2,611 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.73. 475,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,749. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.78 and its 200-day moving average is $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

