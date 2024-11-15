Insight 2811 Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,618. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $314.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

