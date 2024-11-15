Insight 2811 Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 64,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,454 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. 358,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,913. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

