Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Sells 5,985 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $442,650.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,704.88. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,136 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $668,937.92.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,898. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.14 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

