Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CTO Sells 16,564 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $498,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,908.48. The trade was a 17.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Leibel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 134.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 864,454 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,815,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 312,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Xometry

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.