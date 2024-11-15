Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CTO Sells 16,564 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $498,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,908.48. The trade was a 17.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matthew Leibel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00.
Xometry Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.
Institutional Trading of Xometry
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.
Read Our Latest Report on Xometry
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
Read More
