Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,428.20. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vita Coco Stock Down 0.6 %
COCO stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.22.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.56 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on COCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco
Vita Coco Company Profile
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vita Coco
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows That Could Be Top Buys Right Now
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.