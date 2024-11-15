Insider Selling: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells 22,084 Shares of Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HD traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $408.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,447. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.34 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $405.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.55 and a 200-day moving average of $365.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

