Insider Selling: Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Sells 1,775 Shares of Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $48,049.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,846,914.68. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,911 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,597.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 830 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $22,849.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675. The company has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a PE ratio of -162.75 and a beta of 1.12. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $30.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

