Insider Selling: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) CEO Sells $1,264,848.00 in Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LVS opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 21.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,450 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

