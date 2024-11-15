Insider Selling: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Sells $114,190.48 in Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $114,190.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,500,781.60. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 47,029 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $516,378.42.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,400 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $203,136.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,893 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $516,291.93.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,088 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $297,697.12.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,430 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $400,730.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $618,762.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

VPV stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 127,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 86,489 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,031.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

