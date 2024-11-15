Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Sells $70,640.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $70,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,140.12. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anil Doradla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $52,980.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 5.8 %

GDYN stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.67 and a beta of 1.04. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. FMR LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

