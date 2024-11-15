Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sells $717,218.43 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total transaction of $717,218.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,419.29. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CMI opened at $363.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.60. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.02 and a 52-week high of $370.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

