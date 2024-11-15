Insider Selling: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Sells $3,118,065.70 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 135,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $3,118,065.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,456,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,865,340.85. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $582.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 890,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 703,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59,172 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 20.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,302,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,372,000 after buying an additional 218,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $1,058,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

