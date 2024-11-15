Insider Buying: Tlou Energy Limited (ASX:TOU) Insider Purchases A$39,650.00 in Stock

Tlou Energy Limited (ASX:TOU – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Swire acquired 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$39,650.00 ($26,085.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

