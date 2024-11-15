Insider Buying: goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Buys 3,050 Shares of Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Ryan Doris Ens purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$172.62 per share, with a total value of C$526,491.00.

goeasy Price Performance

GSY traded down C$1.90 on Friday, reaching C$171.84. 14,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$179.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$184.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. goeasy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$121.80 and a twelve month high of C$206.02.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSY shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$219.89.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

