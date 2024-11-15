Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 40 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 376 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($189.95).

On Monday, September 16th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 33 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 458 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £151.14 ($190.88).

British Land stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 380.20 ($4.80). 3,737,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,885. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 340 ($4.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 467.80 ($5.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 424.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 413.93.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 455 ($5.75).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

