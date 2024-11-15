Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

PAUG opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $769.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

