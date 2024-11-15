Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 241,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BOCT opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

