ING Groep NV Acquires 8,000 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $41,383,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $936,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 301,394 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $3,025,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.60.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 6.3 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $361.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.67. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

