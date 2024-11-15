Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

IFNNY traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.22. 172,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,630. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. New Street Research upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.