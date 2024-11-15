Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Raised by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Incyte were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 26.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.5% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 46,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 3.4 %

INCY stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.71, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Incyte

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $293,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,786.56. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,702 shares of company stock valued at $856,166 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.