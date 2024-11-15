Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 389.27 ($4.91) and traded as high as GBX 394 ($4.97). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 393 ($4.95), with a volume of 570,827 shares trading hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 390.39. The firm has a market cap of £977.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9,737.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 1,000 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 392 ($4.94) per share, for a total transaction of £3,920 ($4,940.14). Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

