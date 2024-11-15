Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the October 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IMUX. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Immunic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMUX

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Immunic

In other news, Director Richard Alan Rudick bought 87,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $100,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,395. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Immunic by 70.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Immunic by 258.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 100.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the first quarter valued at about $9,266,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Price Performance

Immunic stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.