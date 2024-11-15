Huntington National Bank Sells 2,306 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

