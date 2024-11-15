Huntington National Bank Purchases 138 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 80,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,400. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.11 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.70.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

