Huntington National Bank Has $5.73 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.84. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

