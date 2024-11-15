Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 22.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of General Mills by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 74,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

