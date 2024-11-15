Huntington National Bank Acquires 94,014 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1,497.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,014 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $43.18 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.