Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $82,096.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $195.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.35.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

