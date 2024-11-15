Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.37. 330,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.77 and a 200 day moving average of $207.50. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.