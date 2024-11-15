Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 275813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $60,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $104,664.24. The trade was a 36.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,753.40. The trade was a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.