Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $54.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBCP

Home Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $396.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.68. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.