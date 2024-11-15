HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
HireQuest has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
HireQuest Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806. The firm has a market cap of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. HireQuest has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $17.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HireQuest Company Profile
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.
