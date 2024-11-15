HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

HireQuest has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806. The firm has a market cap of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. HireQuest has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $17.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of HireQuest from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HQI

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.