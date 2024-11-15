Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Insider Sells $21,845.25 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Stienstra sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $21,845.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,861.95. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hippo Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of HIPO opened at $26.50 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $29.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIPO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Trading of Hippo
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caz Investments LP grew its position in Hippo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.
About Hippo
Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.
