Henry Tayloe Stansbury Sells 249 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.0 %

FICO stock opened at $2,325.42 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,014.86 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,996.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,673.91.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,964.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

