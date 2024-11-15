Head to Head Contrast: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) vs. Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Canadian Natural Resources 18.45% 20.07% 10.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy Australia and Canadian Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.08%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Canadian Natural Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $30.25 billion 2.31 $6.10 billion $2.57 12.85

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Sundance Energy Australia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company’s midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

