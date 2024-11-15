Head-To-Head Contrast: Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) vs. Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wolfspeed and Alimco Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 2 10 4 0 2.13 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Wolfspeed currently has a consensus price target of $17.36, suggesting a potential upside of 128.53%. Given Wolfspeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -93.31% -49.86% -5.96% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolfspeed and Alimco Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $807.20 million 1.20 -$864.20 million ($5.95) -1.28 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alimco Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed.

Volatility & Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Wolfspeed

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Alimco Financial

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

