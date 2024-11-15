Head-To-Head Comparison: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) vs. Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) and Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daxor has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Daxor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -563.93% -54.94% -49.28% Daxor N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Daxor shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of Daxor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Daxor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $6.81 million 5.06 -$35.33 million ($1.38) -0.78 Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Daxor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Co-Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and Daxor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Daxor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Daxor has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 180.61%. Given Daxor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daxor is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Summary

Daxor beats Co-Diagnostics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Daxor Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Joseph Feldschuh.

