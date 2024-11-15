HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Erol R. Akdamar Sells 2,900 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HCA stock traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.50. 320,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.82 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

