HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 413.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Quantum-Si Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QSI opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 36.96% and a negative net margin of 3,968.84%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum-Si will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

