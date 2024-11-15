HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 173.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Affimed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFMD

Affimed Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Affimed will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 12.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.