HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 398.75% from the company’s current price.

Curis Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. 77,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,062. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.35. Curis has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Curis by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Curis by 795.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 96,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Curis by 63.1% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

