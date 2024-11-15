HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BOLT Earnings

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.55). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $0.62 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 665.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 630,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 112,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.