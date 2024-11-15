HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook of Largo FY2025 Earnings

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Largo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Shares of LGO stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Largo has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Largo stock. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo Inc. ( NYSE:LGO Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Largo as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

