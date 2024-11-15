Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Completes Austria Waiting Period for Merger with North American Stainless

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has recently announced the expiration of the Austria Waiting Period, marking a significant milestone in its planned merger with North American Stainless, Inc. The merger agreement, which was entered into on February 4, 2024, involves the merger of Haynes International, Inc., a Delaware corporation, with North American Stainless, Inc., where the former will continue operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of the latter.

The successful completion of the Austria Waiting Period on November 15, 2024, signifies that all necessary regulatory approvals and clearances, where applicable authorities have asserted jurisdiction, have been obtained. This move brings the merger between the two companies another step closer to realization.

In a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, Haynes International emphasized the uncertainties and risks associated with the merger, including the possibility of unforeseen costs, disruptions to current operations, and potential delays in closing the acquisition. The company highlighted that the actual outcomes may differ from forward-looking statements due to various factors, as detailed in filings with the SEC.

Haynes International stated that it remains committed to diligently pursuing the merger with North American Stainless, Inc. Despite the optimistic outlook associated with the merger, the company remains cautious of the challenges that may arise during the process.

For further details on the progress of the merger and related updates, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for comprehensive information.

The completion of the Austria Waiting Period brings Haynes International one step closer to finalizing its merger with North American Stainless, Inc., positioning both companies for potential growth and strategic opportunities in the future.

This news demonstrates the company’s commitment to implementing strategic initiatives and fostering collaborations that drive value for shareholders and enhance its market position.

