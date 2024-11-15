Haverford Trust Co Trims Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.89. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

